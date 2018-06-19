NTSB: Train in Mo. Collision had Signal to Stop

CHAFFEE, Mo. - Federal investigators say a Union Pacific freight train involved in a collision that collapsed a Missouri highway overpass had a signal to stop when the crash happened.

The May 25th accident occurred when the UP train hit the side of a Burlington Northern Santa Fe freight train at the rail intersection near Chaffee. The accident derailed about two dozen rail cars, destroying columns supporting a highway overpass. No one was seriously injured.

The National Transportation Safety Board released its preliminary report Friday. The report says signal data show the UP train had a signal indication to stop, while the BNSF train had a signal to proceed.

The report also says the damage is estimated at $11 million.

The overpass is used by 400 to 500 cars a day.