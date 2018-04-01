Nuclear experts to hold symposium convenes in Warrensburg

WARRENSBURG (AP) - A symposium designed to discuss the country's nuclear strategy opens Monday at the University of Central Missouri in Warrensburg.

The "Strategic Deterrence in the 21st Century," symposium will feature Adm. Cecil Haney as keynote speaker, as well as several other nuclear experts. Haney commands the United States Strategic Command.

The symposium is organized by the Washington-based Strategic Deterrent Coalition. Its chairman, Joe Scallorns, says the speakers will share ideas on strategies for nuclear deterrence in the 21st century.

The Warrensburg Daily Star-Journal reports that Warrensburg is the first community to host the symposium sponsored by the nonprofit, nonpartisan Strategic Deterrent Coalition. The city is 15 miles from Whiteman Air Force Base, which is home to the B-2 stealth bomber.