Nuisance property ordinance tabled in Ashland

ASHLAND - The mayor of Ashland said an ordinance that would make owning a nuisance home a misdemeanor offense in the city has been tabled, for now.

Mayor Gene Rhorer said the ordinance is "a bit harsh." Rhorer said the ordinance may go to the Planning and Zoning Commission for restricting, but that it was tabled at Tuesday night's Alderman meeting. Rhorer said he thinks working with property owners directly is a more efficient and appropriate plan of action for dealing with nuisance homes.

KOMU 8 News reported Tuesday a mobile home on Burnam Avenue in Ashland is an example of the type of home the ordinance would seek to eliminate. Mayor Rhoer said the mobile home has broken windows, overgrown grass and "unsightly" conditions.

Mayor Rhoer said that property owner has agreed to clean up the property. Rhroer said the future of the ordinance is unknown, but that city officials are working to correct the problem of nusiannce properties.