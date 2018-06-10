Number of Heat-Related Deaths Grows in Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Health officials in Missouri say the state has recorded five heat-related deaths since May.

Thirteen other deaths, all in the Kansas City area since May, are being investigated by the Jackson County medical examiner as possibly heat-related.

Jacqueline Lapine (luh-PEYN'), spokeswoman for the state Department of Health and Human Services, said Thursday the confirmed deaths include one in the Kansas City area and three from St. Louis.

Details about the fifth confirmed victim were not available Thursday. Jackson County officials have released few details about cases there, citing privacy issues.

In St. Louis, officials say one victim died in June; an 80-year-old woman was found dead last week in a home with an air conditioner blowing hot air; and a 79-year-old woman was found Tuesday in a room where the air conditioner was turned off.