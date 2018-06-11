Nurses with post-graduate training can improve health

COLUMBIA (AP) - Researchers from the University of Missouri's flagship campus in Columbia say nurses with post-graduate training can help improve the quality of health care.

In a recently published study, MU Sinclair School of Nursing researchers found that care is better in states where so-called advanced practice registered nurses, also known as APRNs, are allowed to practice independently. Examples of APRNs include nurse practitioners.

The university said in a news release that Missouri has restrictive laws that require physicians to oversee nurse practitioners' work. In some states, APRNs may manage groups of patients with physicians consulted only as needed.

The research team analyzed data from previous studies that evaluated health outcomes and hospitalization rates of Medicare and Medicaid patients by state. Their findings were published in the November-December issue of Nursing Outlook.