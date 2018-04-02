Nursing Home CEO Admits Fraud

ST. LOUIS - A St. Louis nursing home executive has pleaded guilty to defrauding Medicare and Medicaid by not caring for patients at three St. Louis facilities. U.S. Attorney Catherine Hanaway says Robert Wachter, CEO of American Healthcare Management, will serve 18 months in prison under a plea agreement. While taking long-term care money from the government, Wachter approved staff cutbacks that caused patients to suffer from dehydration, malnutrition and bed sores. Cases of neglect include an 88-year-old woman who had ants crawling all over her body.