Nursing Home in Jeopardy

In July, state officials inspected the Jefferson City Nursing and Rehabilitation Center based on a complaint. The state then cited the facility with an "immediate jeopardy" citation.

Officials notified the nursing home it would lose its Medicare and Medicaid funding in 23 days if the immediate jeopardy violations were not fixed.

According to the Dept. of Health and Senior Services, funding can mean life or death for a nursing home like the one in Jefferson City.

"Losing Medicare and Medicaid will pretty much close a facility down," said Shelly Williamson, Dept. of Health and Senior Services. "That is their primary source of income normally if they are certified so in essence it would cut off most of their payment."

After deficiencies are identified, the home must complete a plan of action to fix the problems the Dept. of Health and Senior Services have pointed out. Facilities usually have 10 days to do this, but in this case, The nursing home had only had half the time.

"Immediate jeopardy is the most serious violation we can site and that's the reason for the short termination track, because the violation is serious and needs to be addressed right away," said Williamson.

The facility has until Aug. 18 to correct the problems. Health and Senior Services won't give specifics, but said it could be a number of issues.

"Things we cite immediate jeopardy for can include elements from the facility if a resident left the facility and the staff didn't know that the person was gone. Other things include change in condition for residents and not identifying changes in condition that lead to harm to a resident," said Williamson.

A statement released by the facility read, "The facility is working closely with the Dept. of Health to resolve any issues they may have concerns about. As always, the health and welfare of our residents is our primary concern and we will continue to provide them with quality care."

The statement came from Dee Dee Kennemore on a ripped piece of paper. She says any concerned family members are welcomed to call her at the home with their concerns.