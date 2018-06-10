Nursing School Wants Big Booster Shot

Missouri's not alone when it comes to nursing shortages. According to the Missouri Hospital Association, the vacancy rate for nurses is 10%, and that's projected to nearly double by 2010.

The University of Missouri Health Care Task Force will ask the Board of Curators this Friday for $20 million from the state. The nursing school would use the money to expand access to labs and to recruit under-represented students. The money also would support MU's health professions and medical programs.

"The one way we will be able to decrease the shortage is to increase the number of students that we educate every year," said Steve Graham of the task force. "We have a number of excellent students and all the seats are filled, so this really provides us an opportunity to expand our capacity to put more out at the end of the pipeline."

The Health Resources and Services Administration projects the U.S. will need 800,000 nurses by 2020.