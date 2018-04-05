Nuts For Corn

Huskers from all over Missouri battled for the right to be called a state champion.



The competition pitted different classes of huskers in a timed race to gather the most pounds of corn. Any corn left on the stalk or dropped on the ground cost the competitors points, along with any extra shuck remaining on the corn.



In three weeks, those that won Saturday will go on to compete at the national competition in South Dakota.



Missouri is home to two current national champions. Watch the KOMU On Demand video to see what it takes to compete in corn husking.

