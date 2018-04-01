NW Missouri Boy Drowns in Ice-Covered Lake

By: The Associated Press

ODESSA (AP) - Lafayette County authorities say a 12-year-old boy died after falling through ice into a partially frozen lake.

The body of Devin Fossett was recovered Monday afternoon from Holiday Lake near Odessa.

Odessa Fire Protection District Chief Kevin Campbell says Devin liked to explore the area and left his home Monday with his pellet gun. His father reported him missing when the boy didn't return home after a few hours.

KCTV reports that Campbell believes the boy tried to cross the ice-covered lake and likely fell through the ice. His pellet gun was found on the lake's shoreline.

Odessa firefighters recovered the boy's body but were not able to resuscitate him.