NW Mo. Auditor Quits Amid Computer Inquiry

LIBERTY, Mo. (AP) - A northwest Missouri county auditor has resigned less than a year after taking office.

William Norris was elected Clay County auditor in November and submitted his resignation Thursday. He ran into trouble earlier this year after it was revealed he had pleaded guilty to a felony stalking charge in 2006.

Norris signed a sworn statement during his campaign saying he was not a convicted felon.

KSHB-TV (http://bit.ly/nCwWyW) reports the Western Missouri Cyber Crimes Task Force served a search warrant at Norris' home Wednesday night and seized computer and electronic equipment. Officials declined to release other details.

A Missouri law bars anyone who's been convicted or pleaded guilty to a felony from holding elective office. Norris says he resigned to devote more time to family and personal matters.