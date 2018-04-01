NW Mo. Man Dies of Exposure in Trash Bin

By: The Associated Press

BURLINGTON JUNCTION (AP) - Authorities in northwest Missouri say the body of a 51-year-old man has been found in a trash bin.

The St. Joseph News-Press reports employees with a waste disposal company in Burlington Junction found the body of Jeff Carter on Thursday.

Nodaway County Sheriff Darren White says Carter was last seen Dec. 22 after he ran from a residence following a domestic disturbance in Burlington Junction, which is about 60 miles north of St. Joseph. White says Carter fled the house before officers arrived, and authorities spent several hours searching for him.

White says it appears Carter climbed into the trash bin to get warm and froze to death. Foul play isn't suspected.

Authorities suspect alcohol was involved in the original disturbance and may have contributed to Carter's death.