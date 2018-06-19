NW Mo. Mom Stands Trial in October for Daughter's Death

TRENTON, Mo. (AP) - A northwest Missouri woman will stand trial in October in the abuse-related death of her young daughter.

During a hearing Thursday, 23-year-old Nicole Lister of Eagleville was ordered to stand trial Oct. 29 on charges of second-degree murder and child abuse. The trial will be held in Grundy County on a change of venue.

Lister called 911 last September to report her nearly 8-month-old daughter, Kiraleigh Grace Wheeler, was not breathing. The child died later at a hospital.

The St. Joseph News-Press reports preliminary autopsy results found that Kiraleigh suffered from multiple injuries in various stages of healing.