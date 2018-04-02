NY Services set for Chiefs Player in Murder-Suicide

DIX HILLS, N.Y. (AP) - A New York church is holding services for Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Jovan Belcher.

The services will be held Tuesday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Upper Room Christian World Center in Dix Hills.

Police say the West Babylon, N.Y., native fatally shot himself Dec. 1. The suicide came after he killed his girlfriend, 22-year-old Kasandra Perkins, the mother of their 3-month-old daughter, Zoey.

Belcher's mother, Cheryl Shepherd, declined to speak with a reporter when contacted by telephone on Tuesday.

Police and a woman answering the phone at the church confirmed the plans but had no further details.

Chiefs' players and coaches attended a service for Belcher last week in Kansas City.

Two funerals were held for Perkins in Texas.