O'Fallon girl rescued after abduction by brother's friend

O'FALLON (AP) - Police have rescued a 10-year-old girl that was kidnapped by her brother's 17-year-old friend.

Authorities say that the kidnapper entered the girl's home Thursday through a window that he had deliberately left unlocked two days earlier when he visited. After waiting in the basement for about four hours, police said the suspect took the girl from the main level where she was asleep on the couch.

Police later found the two near the entrance of a nearby subdivision. According to court documents, police found a list on the suspect's cellphone that included plans to kidnap, rape and kill the girl. Police also said that the suspect told them that he had stalked the girl on several occasions.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that he has been charged with child kidnapping, burglary and two counts of child abuse. His bail has been set at $1.5 million.