O'Fallon Man Gets 5 years for Child Pornography Case

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

O'FALLON - An O'Fallon man has been sentenced to 63 months in prison for having child pornography. 44-year-old James Kennard pleaded guilty in July to one count of child pornography possession. O'Fallon police and St. Charles County deputies found images and videos on his computer in July 2005. Prosecutors asked for a longer sentence than normal because he had so many pornographic images and some of the content involved children under the age of 12 and included sadistic and masochistic images. Once released from prison, Kennard's plea agreement requires he's be under supervision for the rest of his life.