O'Fallon Officer Shoots Naked Suspect

O'FALLON (AP) - The police chief in O'Fallon, Mo., says an officer was justified in shooting a naked man who allegedly attacked the officer.

The suspect is hospitalized but expected to survive. The officer was treated for minor injuries. A woman who was allegedly attacked by the suspect before police arrived is also hospitalized but details were not released.

Police were called around 2 a.m. Wednesday for a report of a man out of control, apparently after taking drugs.

When confronted by police, the naked man allegedly reached for an officer's gun, grabbed his stun gun and used it to hit the officer. He also allegedly bit the officer in the face.

Police say the suspect is a 21-year-old from St. James, Mo. The injured woman is 29 and also from St. James.