O'Hara Fluellen Named All-Super Region

JEFFERSON CITY, MO -- Lincoln senior O'Hara Fluellen added another award to his resume on Thursday as the defensive back was named to the Daktronics Super Region 3 All-Region second team. The honor marked the second such award of the postseason for Fluellen, who had previously been selected to the All-MIAA first team.

Fluellen led Lincoln with 67 total tackles and 55 solo takedowns this season and made four tackles that led to a loss of 12 yards. His biggest impact was as a pass defender, as he finished second in the conference in passes defended with the four picks combined with an MIAA-best 11 broken-up passes. His four interceptions were the fourth-most by any player in the league in 2012. One of the leaders of the defense this season, Fluellen was also credited with Lincoln's sole safety of the season, making a tackle in the end zone against Washburn on Oct. 6. He also blocked two kicks.

Besides being one of the best defensive backs in the MIAA, Fluellen made an impact on all three phases of football this year. Fluellen racked up 516 yards on 24 kick returns this season, finishing second in the league with a 21.5 yards-per-return average to earn an honorable mention from the conference at that position. In Lincoln's win over Nebraska-Kearney on Oct. 13, Fluellen also played on offense, catching a 97-yard touchdown pass on his first-ever snap as a receiver. That reception was both the longest in the MIAA this season and the longest in Lincoln history, breaking the previous mark of 96 set in 1974.

One of the best pass defenders in Lincoln history, Fluellen registered his 21st interception of his career this season, placing him second behind Bruce Johnson's mark of 22 picks. Fluellen's stats also stacked up well against the other cornerbacks who were up for the Daktronics award, as his 67 tackles led all nominees and his 11 pass break-ups ranked second. His four tackles-for-loss were also the most among the other CBs up for the honor while his four interceptions tied for second.

The MIAA placed 25 players on the all-super region first and second teams, the most of any of the four conferences that make up the region. The league had 14 players receive first team honors, which also led all qualifying conferences.

The honors were sponsored by Daktronics, Inc. and voted on by members of the College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA) from Super Region 3, which consists of football-playing institutions in the MId-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association (MIAA), Great Northwest Athletic Conference (GNAC), Great American Conference (GAC) and the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference (NSIC).