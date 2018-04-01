Oakland Gravel Rd. to Close for Construction March 12

COLUMBIA - Oakland Gravel Rd. from Starke Ave. to Prathersville Rd. will be closed beginning Monday, March 12 between the hours of 7:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m until March 30.

Those wishing to visit the Boone County Fairgrounds should use the Boone County Fairgrounds entrance off of Starke Ave.