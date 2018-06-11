Oakland Middle School locked down during CPD investigation

COLUMBIA - Students at Oakland Middle School in Columbia went into lockdown Wednesday morning as Columbia Police officers searched for a stolen vehicle near the school.

Columbia Public School spokesperson Michelle Buamstark said the lockdown remained in effect for about 20 minutes while officers searched the area. She said the middle school went into a modified lockdown mode, which means while the lockdown is in place, nobody is allowed in or out of the school.

Columbia Police said OnStar contacted the department about the stolen vehicle shortly before 9 a.m. Officer Latisha Stroer said officers searched the area near Smiley Lane and Oakland Road, one block from the school.

Columbia Police said someone stole the car overnight from Granite Creek Drive. Officers found the vehicle with four flat tires.

Stroer said it appeared the vehicle had been driven over a curb causing the damage.