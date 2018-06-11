Oakland Takes Opener Against Kansas City

Jack Cust of the A's drove Nick Swisher in on a groundout in the second inning, then Swisher drove two in of his own in the third to put Oakland up 3-0. Mark Teahen of the Royals struck back in the bottom of the third with an RBI triple that plated David DeJesus.

Oakland was relentless, however, as Chris Snelling scored on a fielding error in the fourth, and Bobby Crosby and Jason Kendall each added an RBI in the fifth to chase Royals starter Jorge De La Rosa. The Kansas City hurler lasted just four and one-third innings, giving up six runs on 10 hits and walked two.

Athletics' starter Chad Gaudin kept the Royals at bay, pitching eight strong innings, allowing the lone run on just five hits and striking out eight. Jay Witasick pitched a scoreless ninth for Oakland.

The Royals look to regain some offensive power with starter Gil Meche on the bump for Wednesday's game versus Oakland. The A's will counter with former Cardinal pitcher Dan Haren.