Oakville Deals with Rash of Car Break-Ins

OAKVILLE (AP) - Police in the St. Louis suburb of Oakville, Mo., are investigating a string of break-ins, and authorities say the crimes are similar to recent burglaries in Columbia, Ill., just across the Mississippi River.

Police say eight cars on one Oakville street were broken into Friday night or Saturday morning. In each case, the victims left their car doors unlocked. There was also one residential burglary.

KSDK-TV reports that in Columbia, Ill., police have responded to more than 20 car break-ins since Christmas, and one residential burglary.