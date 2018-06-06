Obama backs Chris Koster for Missouri governor in new ad

The Associated Press

COLUMBIA (AP) — President Barack Obama is urging voters to pick Democrat Chris Koster to be Missouri's next governor.

Obama in a new radio ad before Tuesday's election says Attorney General Koster will build on policies the Democratic president put in place, including the federal health care law.

Obama says Koster will "protect the Affordable Care Act" and expand Medicaid eligibility for low-income adults in Missouri.

Obama also touts Koster's support of providing more funding for schools and raising the minimum wage.

Koster's spokesman David Turner did not return Associated Press requests for comment.

Koster's Republican opponent, political newcomer Eric Greitens, in response launched an ad playing up Obama's support of Koster.

He's using Koster's ad to attempt to tie him to Obama and Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton.