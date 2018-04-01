Obama Campaigns in WI, Romney in CA

MILWAUKEE (AP) - President Barack Obama has been working to spoil Republican hopes for a resurgence in pivotal Wisconsin.

Obama pushed against rival Mitt Romney's complaints about an overly intrusive government preaching that government can't solve every problem but is also not the source of every problem.

The president faulted Romney for advancing a top-down economic approach that he said "never works." Obama also made a point of renewing his pledge to create a million manufacturing jobs.

Meanwhile, Romney took time away from campaigning in the battleground states Saturday to give California attention. According to Romney, Obama is "taking Americans on a course that is extremely foreign to us."

A Romney adviser says the GOP candidate would begin "a really intense battleground state schedule" with visits to Colorado, Ohio and Virginia in the coming week.