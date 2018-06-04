Obama: Easter, Passover a Time to Pray, Reflect

5 years 2 months 4 days ago Saturday, March 30 2013 Mar 30, 2013 Saturday, March 30, 2013 8:13:00 AM CDT March 30, 2013 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

WASHINGTON - President Barack Obama is wishing a joyful Easter to those who celebrate the resurrection of Jesus Christ.

In his weekly radio and Internet address, Obama says the Easter and Passover holidays give millions of Christians, Jews and people of other faiths a chance to slow down and recommit themselves to loving their neighbors and seeing everyone as a child of God.

Jews celebrated Passover at sundown on Monday. Easter is Sunday.

In the Republican address, Rep. Terry Lee of Nebraska called for approval of the proposed Keystone XL pipeline to bring oil from Canada's tar sands to Texas Gulf Coast refineries. Lee says the project would help create tens of thousands of jobs.

The Obama administration is considering whether to approve the project, which would run through Lee's home state.

 

