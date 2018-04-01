Obama Encourages Congress to Pay the Bills in Mo. Visit.

LIBERTY - President Obama urged Congress to come to an agreement to raise the federal government's borrowing limit and pass a budget during his visit to a Kansas City area automotive plant Friday.

Obama scheduled the speech to tout the progress of the auto industry in Missouri and spoke at a new Ford stamping plant in Liberty that makes assemblages for vans. The stamping plant is near the Kansas City Assembly Plant, which makes the Ford F-150.

The White House said the President was attracted to the area because it illustrated the spike in demand for American cars and a surge in hiring in the auto industry. Ford reports dealers sell a new F-150 every 38 seconds and Ford invested $1.1 billion in the Kansas City area in 2011 and promised to create 1,600 jobs.

U.S. Rep. Vicky Hartzler, R-Harrisonville, tweeted Obama cannot take credit for Ford's success.

The President's speech could be divided into messages of good, bad and ugly as he delivered another request for a "Better Bargain for the Middle Class."

As part of the good, the President highlighted several indicators of economic recovery, such as the slowing growth of healthcare costs and the number of new jobs added in recent months.

As part of the bad, the President said income inequality continues to grow and wages continue to stagnate.

The President then moved on to what he believes could be an ugly fight in Washington over finalizing a budget and raising the borrowing limit, or debt ceiling. Some Republicans in Congress have threatened for weeks to defund the Affordable Care Act.

The House voted Friday morning in favor of legislation to fund the federal government until December, but the bill stripped funding for programs associated with the Affordable Care Act, sometimes called "Obamacare", often described as the President's most significant legislative achievement.

U.S. Rep. Blaine Luetkemeyer, R-St. Elizabeth, tweeted he was glad to vote in support of the bill.

During Friday's speech, Obama's staffers tweeted out a debt ceiling analogy the President relied on extensively.

Obama used the analogy to explain his view that raising the debt ceiling is not the same thing as authorizing more spending. Obama said the federal goverment has already committed to paying its bills and cannot afford to default on its debts.

The Missouri Republican Party tweeted it is not convinced raising the debt limit will not lead to more spending.

The White House said there is bi-partisan agreement a government shutdown would be hurtful to the country.

President Obama faulted those on the far right of the Republican caucus for setting up a situation in which the federal government could default on its debts because The Affordable Care Act has not been repealed.

Obama said some Republicans are willing to make the federal government a deadbeat in order to get a law that has been upheld by the Supreme Court repealed.

