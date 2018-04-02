Obama Endorsed By Auditor

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Democrat Barack Obama will pick up an endorsement from Missouri Auditor Susan Montee. She was a delegate four years ago for John Edwards' presidential campaign. But Montee says she's backing Obama in the 2008 presidential race because she believes he can best bring about change. If elected, Obama would be the first black president. Montee says that could help change the world view of the United States. She also says Obama would be more willing to meet with other world leaders. Montee is the first statewide elected Democratic official to make an endorsement.