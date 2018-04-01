Obama Gives Speech on Gun Violence in Chicago

CHICAGO - President Barack Obama says that every four months, his hometown of Chicago suffers the loss of as many children as were killed in the Connecticut elementary school shooting.

Obama says gun violence is taking too many children's lives, not just in mass shootings like the one in Newtown, Connecticut that killed 20 kids. He says 65 children were killed by guns in Chicago last year.

He pushed stricter gun control Friday in a visit to Chicago, including background checks and a ban on assault weapons and high-capacity magazines.

But he said guns are not solely to blame for the violence. He also pointed to communities with too few fathers involved in children's lives and too few examples of success. He says he wishes he had a father around growing up.