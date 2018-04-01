Obama Naming Energy, EPA Leaders Monday

WASHINGTON (AP) - A White House official says President Barack Obama on Monday will appoint a new energy secretary and new head of the Environmental Protection Agency.

Obama is nominating MIT scientist Ernest Moniz to head the Energy Department and EPA veteran Gina McCarthy to run the environmental agency. She currently serves as EPA's assistant administrator for air and radiation.

Obama will announce the nominations during a White House ceremony Monday morning. Both posts require Senate confirmation.

The official requested anonymity in order to confirm the nominations ahead of the president's formal announcement.