Obama: Nation Can't Fully Repay its Debt to Fallen Heroes

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Barack Obama has paid tribute to the nation's war dead in a Memorial Day service at Arlington National Cemetery.



Speaking in front of a flag-draped wall in the cemetery's amphitheater, the president said the nation owes a debt to its fallen heroes "that we cannot ever fully repay."



He said what we can do is to honor their sacrifice, and follow their example of service.



After his remarks, Obama visited a section of the cemetery that is the final resting place for many veterans of the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan.



Earlier, the president and the first lady hosted a White House breakfast for families of troops killed in combat. Obama also laid a wreath at Arlington Cemetery's Tomb of the Unknowns.