Obama: No Shortcut in Politics, Democracy

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - President Barack is pushing back against liberals who are urging him to act unilaterally to take steps Congress has blocked.

Obama says executive orders "basically nullify Congress," adding that there are no shortcuts to politics or democracy.

Obama told a Democratic fundraiser Monday that Democrats must win on the merits of the argument. He's urging activists to keep on pushing.

Obama's remarks came after he was heckled during events in San Francisco. Activists have demanded Obama use executive orders to halt deportations for immigrants in the U.S. illegally and to crack down on workplace discrimination against gays.

Obama has signed executive orders previously, and used administrative authority to delay deportations for some immigrants brought to the U.S. as children. But he's said he can't expand such actions to include all immigrants.