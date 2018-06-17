Obama Says Multiple Ways Out of Debt Ceiling Mess

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Barack Obama says there are multiple ways to resolve the debt ceiling mess, but it has to be bipartisan and it has to happen fast.

The president urged Democrats and Republicans in the Senate Friday to come together on a plan that can pass the House and that he can sign.

He spoke at the White House as a bill by Republican House Speaker John Boehner to lift the debt ceiling and slash spending remained unexpectedly stalled after Boehner failed to muster the necessary votes. Obama said, "We're almost out of time."

Republicans were set to try again Friday and Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid announced plans to move forward on a rival measure ahead of the Tuesday deadline to act or face unprecedented default.