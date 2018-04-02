Obama to Praise Mo. Auto Industry in Kansas City

LIBERTY - President Barack Obama will recognize Missouri's auto industry Friday when he makes his second stop on the western side of the state in three months.

Obama will speak at a new Ford stamping plant in Liberty, which was built after the company invested $1.1 billion in the north Kansas City area in 2011.

Pat Hayes from United Auto Workers Local 249 tweeted the union is looking forward to Obama's visit.

#UAW Local 249 welcomes President Obama to KCAP today. Members eagerly awaiting his arrival and speech a newly built stamping plant. — Pat Hayes (@UAWLocal249) September 20, 2013

As a result of the 2011 expansion, more than 5,000 workers now work at the Kansas City Assembly Plant in Claycomo and at the stamping plant in Liberty. The Claycomo plant used to build the Ford Escape, but now it builds F-150 trucks and the Ford Transit van.

The expansion came after state lawmakers passed an incentive package in a 2010 special session to reduce Ford's state tax liability when it creates or retains certain jobs. Gov. Jay Nixon tweeted that the President's visit will once again draw national attention to the state's auto industry.

Look forward to joining @BarackObama @Ford tomorrow as Missouri's resurgent auto industry lands in nat'l spotlight once again — Governor Jay Nixon (@GovJayNixon) September 19, 2013

Obama's speech is part of a series of addresses meant to lay out "A Better Bargain for the Middle Class."

The Obama administration said the demand for new autos coupled with the jobs the new demand brings has been one of the greater signs of economic recovery.

Obama last visited Missouri in July and made an economic speech at the University of Central Missouri.