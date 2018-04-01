OCA Furthers Short Street Garage Decision Process And More

COLUMBIA - The Office of Cultural Affairs is moving into the next step of the creative design of the Short Street Garage after 27 artists applied before the deadline on March 16.

After a course of meetings with the Standing Committee on Public Art, 3 prevailing artists will be chosen to further their proposed designs.

The Short Street Garage project isn't all that is new with the Office of Cultural Affairs. It released the Public Art Guide brochure that will be in circulation soon. This year's edition features a self-guided tour with a map and detailed information on all the art around the Columbia area, 28 locations in all. The WWI Memorial at Boone County Courthouse Square and the Wabash Station steel train sculpture are some sites profiled in the guide.

The upper floors of City Hall will be undergoing transformation soon. The third floor will boast life-like bronze dog statues sculpted by local artist Chris Morrey. The unique pieces should be in place by April.

Manager Chris Stevens promotes the group tour of the town's public art that is being planned to take place at Columbia's Bike, Walk, and Wheel Week 2012 where the public is invited to tag along to learn about the art and the people who create it.

The project is made possible by the city's long-standing Percent for Art program.

"We are fortunate to be one of few cities in the state and few in the nation that has a Percent for Art program where municipal buildings projects that are over a million dollars, one percent of is carved out for site specific public art," manager Chris Stevens said.