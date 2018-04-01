Occupy Columbia Takes Action in Columbia and Jeff City

COLUMBIA - Members of Occupy Columbia protested in Jefferson City and Columbia Friday afternoon. The group gathered in recognition of the one year anniversary of the U.S. Supreme Court's ruling in the "Citizens United" case, which declared government limitation of independent or corporate spending for political purposes to be unconstitutional.

However, Occupy Columbia does not support the court's ruling. About thirty men and women caravaned down to Jefferson City, where they plan to protest as they "Occupy the Courts." Several group members carried homemade signs and bull horns to further voice their disapproval. Following the event in Jefferson City, the group members will then travel to Columbia to continue the movement at the Boone County Courthouse early Friday evening.

