Occupy St. Louis Case in Court

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Members of Occupy St. Louis say the medium is the message, and their medium is occupation of a downtown St. Louis park.

Twenty-four members of the group are seeking a preliminary injunction that would allow them to renew their encampment at Kiener Plaza. Early Saturday, police arrested 27 protesters for violating the park's 10 p.m. curfew and took down tents. People with Occupy St. Louis had been camping since early October.

By midday, the hearing before U.S. District Judge Carol Jackson was still ongoing.

During the hearing, an attorney for the city, Don Gillespie, made the point that demonstrators could still protest on the sidewalk 24 hours a day. But protesters John Mills and Chrissie Brooks testified that the occupation is a big part of their message against corporate greed.