Ochocinco to Try Out with Kansas City's MLS Team

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Chad Ochocinco will try to play a different kind of football during the NFL lockout.

Never short on publicity-grabbing ideas, the Cincinnati Bengalswide receiver is set for a four-day tryout with Sporting KansasCity of Major League Soccer starting Tuesday.

The club said Wednesday that after the tryout, it would determine whether to extend the trial period. Ochocinco grew up playing soccer and remains a big fan of the sport.

Sporting Kansas City manager Peter Vermes says "we're excitedto see how his skills will translate." Ochocinco says he's "excited to be able to follow my childhood

dream."

The reality TV star is friends with such big names in soccer as Thierry Henry, Cristiano Ronaldo and Ronaldinho.