Odor Lawsuit Settled

The plant turns turkey byproducts into fuel oil. But neighbors complained about odors, so the state shut it down temporarily until Renewable Environmental Solutions installed new equipment. The Department of Natural Resources allowed it to resume full operations in March. Attorney General Jay Nixon's office said the penalty is the largest for an odor violation in Missouri. The company also faces a $25,000 penalty each time it's cited by the state for odor violations in the next two years.