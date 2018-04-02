Odorizzi shines again, Rays rout Royals 12-0

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Jake Odorizzi had his third consecutive scoreless start, Steven Souza Jr. homered for the first time in two months and the Tampa Bay Rays beat the Kansas City Royals 12-0 on Wednesday night.

Brad Miller and Kevin Kiermaier also homered for the Rays, who are 7-25 against the Royals since the start of the 2012 season.

Odorizzi (6-5) allowed two singles, walked two and had six strikeouts in six innings. The right-hander has not given up a run in 20 2/3 innings over the three-start stretch.

Enny Romero and Ryan Garton completed a two-hitter.

After Evan Longoria had a sacrifice fly, Souza put the Rays up 4-0 on his three-run shot off Edinson Volquez (8-10) in the first. Souza had gone 109 at-bats without a homer after going deep June 4 against Minnesota's Ervin Santana.