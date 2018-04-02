Odorizzi shines again, Rays rout Royals 12-0

1 year 7 months 4 weeks ago Wednesday, August 03 2016 Aug 3, 2016 Wednesday, August 03, 2016 9:21:00 PM CDT August 03, 2016 in Baseball
By: Associated Press

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Jake Odorizzi had his third consecutive scoreless start, Steven Souza Jr. homered for the first time in two months and the Tampa Bay Rays beat the Kansas City Royals 12-0 on Wednesday night.

Brad Miller and Kevin Kiermaier also homered for the Rays, who are 7-25 against the Royals since the start of the 2012 season.

Odorizzi (6-5) allowed two singles, walked two and had six strikeouts in six innings. The right-hander has not given up a run in 20 2/3 innings over the three-start stretch.

Enny Romero and Ryan Garton completed a two-hitter.

After Evan Longoria had a sacrifice fly, Souza put the Rays up 4-0 on his three-run shot off Edinson Volquez (8-10) in the first. Souza had gone 109 at-bats without a homer after going deep June 4 against Minnesota's Ervin Santana.

 

Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 27°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
11am 32°
12pm 35°
1pm 35°
2pm 36°