Off-duty Kansas City officer unhurt after coming under fire

KANSAS CITY (AP) — Authorities say a Kansas City police officer is unhurt after coming under fire while working an off-duty job.

Police say the officer was sitting in a personal vehicle Tuesday night when someone approached on foot and fired at the vehicle. The suspect fled after the shooting and was last seen leaving the area in a silver vehicle.

No other details were immediately available. Anyone with information is urged to call police or a tips hotline.