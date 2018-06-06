Off-duty Kansas City officer unhurt after coming under fire
KANSAS CITY (AP) — Authorities say a Kansas City police officer is unhurt after coming under fire while working an off-duty job.
Police say the officer was sitting in a personal vehicle Tuesday night when someone approached on foot and fired at the vehicle. The suspect fled after the shooting and was last seen leaving the area in a silver vehicle.
No other details were immediately available. Anyone with information is urged to call police or a tips hotline.
