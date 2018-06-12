Off-duty police officer stunned with taser after resisting arrest

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Authorities say an off-duty officer has been stunned with a Taser after fleeing from a St. Louis traffic stop.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that 24-year-old Anthony Jones, of St. Charles, was charged Sunday with driving while intoxicated and resisting arrest. No attorney is listed for him in online court records.

St. Louis County police Sgt. Shawn McGuire says Jones has been suspended without pay. He'd been with the St. Louis County Police Department for about one year, serving most recently as a patrolman.

Police in St. Louis say officers tried to stop Jones for traffic violations early Sunday but that he sped away. Police say officers then saw that Jones' vehicle had struck a utility pole and subdued him with a Taser when he refused to comply with orders.