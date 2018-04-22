Off-duty security guard fatally shot while waiting for bus
ST. LOUIS (AP) - St. Louis police say an off-duty security guard has died after being shot while waiting for a bus last week.
Authorities said Wednesday that 23-year-old Jaron Singleton was pronounced dead Saturday morning at a hospital after being shot in the face and neck.
Police say Singleton was a licensed security officer who was dressed in his work uniform. His service revolver was taken.
An investigation is ongoing and police say they had no information on possible suspects.
More News
Grid
List
COLUMBIA - Heavy flames threatened the Aldi on Green Meadows Road Sunday as fire destroyed a delivery truck parked just... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Area Earth Day Festival featured local vendors, food trucks and live music Sunday. The festival... More >>
in
BOONVILLE - An electronic music festival by the name "Boonphoria" has attendees wondering if the event was just a money... More >>
in
ELDON - Flags are at half staff all throughout Miller County, as residents honor the life of Deputy Casey Shoemate.... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - A local organization sought to raise awareness about renewable energy by having people exert some. Renew Missouri,... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - Friday was the anniversary of the Columbine shooting, and on Saturday, members of the Jefferson City community... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - U.S. Rep. Vicky Hartzler, R- Harrisonville announced the winner of her annual congressional art competition Saturday afternoon. ... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Community members took laps around the MizzouRec Saturday to raise money for Relay For Life of Mizzou’s main event,... More >>
in
LAKE OZARK - For the past five years, Osage Heritage Elementary has hosted a Color Run to raise funds for... More >>
in
CLAYTON (AP) — A former St. Louis-area teacher will be on five years of probation for having sex with a... More >>
in
UNIVERSITY CITY (AP) — A former St. Louis-area day care teaching assistant has been found guilty of molesting a 5-year-old... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY -- Firefighters responded to a structure fire in the 100 block of E. Ashley St. at 11:08 p.m.... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Missouri legislators approved numerous changes Thursday to local elections, including allowing voters to request absentee ballots... More >>
in
MILLER COUNTY - Casey Shoemate, a 26-year-old Miller County sheriff's deputy, died Friday night after colliding head-on with another vehicle... More >>
in
COLUMBIA- Retailer Sears will close its Columbia Mall store this summer because the location has become unprofitable. Sears Director... More >>
in
COLUMBIA- A local non-profit organization, Columbia Access Television, hosted a 24-hour film contest that started Friday at 5:30 pm. ... More >>
in
LAKE OZARK - Community members are coming together to help a family who lost their children in a fire get... More >>
in
COLUMBIA – As more and more fraternities face misconduct charges across the nation, the Greek community of MU is looking... More >>
in