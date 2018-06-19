Offenders Refurbish Wheelchairs, Walkers for Developing Countries

JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri Department of Corrections announced Tuesday that offenders at the Southeast Correctional Center in Charleston finished refurbishing its first 100 walkers for developing countries. The next goal is to reach 300 walkers in the coming months.

The correctional center is joining Ozark Correctional Center in Fordland and the Women's Eastern Reception, Diagnostic and Correctional Center in helping the Wheels for the World Ministry. The program fixes and cleans up wheelchairs, walkers, crutches and canes to send to developing countries.

Wheels for the World also has restoration shops in correctional facilities in Colorado, Tennessee, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Oklahoma, Florida, Kansas, Indiana, Ohio, Louisiana, Arkansas, Massachusetts, North Carolina and California.