Officals Say Ashland Shooting and School Threat Connected

ASHLAND - Boone County and Ashland authorities said a 17-year-old Ashland student shot and killed himself early Tuesday morning after threatening the Southern Boone R-1 High School, causing Tuesday's cancelled classes.

Boone County Sheriff's deputies went to the boy's home after they said he texted a threat to another student who then forwarded the message to the school superintendent. When the deputies arrived, they said the boy was not resisting arrest and went to gather his things when he grabbed a gun and turned it on himself. The boy shot himself in the chest and later died in a local hospital.

Boone County's Major Tom Reddin said the boy had no history of violent behavior or criminal record.

The sheriff's deputies will hold a news conference at 12:30 p.m. detailing the incident.