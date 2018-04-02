Officer Charged in Murder-For-Hire Scheme

SPRINGFIELD (AP) - An officer at a medical facility for federal prisoners in southwest Missouri has been charged with trying to hire a hit man.

The U.S. Attorney's office for Western Missouri says Robert W. Jones, a correctional officer at the U.S. Medical Center for Federal Prisoners in Springfield, was charged Friday with using interstate commerce facilities in commission of murder for hire.

Prosecutors say Jones contacted an inmate at the federal medical center and asked for help finding someone to kill his wife's former husband. The inmate told authorities and met with Jones several times.

Jones was arrested Friday when he thought he was meeting the hit man, who was actually an undercover FBI agent.

The federal public defender's office, which was listed as representing Jones, didn't immediately return a message Friday.