Officer Had High BAC Level

AP-MO--Officer-Accident 12-15 0111 AP-MO--Officer-Accident Off-duty officer was drunk in fatal crash, coroner says ST. LOUIS (AP) -- An off-duty St. Louis police officer had a blood-alcohol level of nearly twice the legal limit when he crashed on Interstate 270 in Illinois. The head-on accident on October 18th killed 51-year-old officer Andre Jones. The driver of the other vehicle suffered minor injuries. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that toxicology tests showed Jones' blood-alcohol level was point-one-four. The legal limit in Illinois is zero-point-eight. Police say his car was driving the wrong-way on the interstate when it hit the other car. (Copyright 2005 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.) AP-NY-12-15-05 0856EST