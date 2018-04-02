Officer Pleads Guilty to Stealing Money

Mershon Pope faces up to a year in jail and $1,000 in fines for misconduct in the administration of justice. He will be sentenced later. Pope was arrested in March after police said they staged a traffic stop in which an officer pulled over an undercover officer posing as a motorist. The first officer called Pope for help, then said she had to leave on another call. Police had placed a $100 bill in the man's truck and $533 on him. Court records say Pope stole the $100 from the truck and $150 from the man before he was booked. Police later found $250 at Pope's home in bills bearing the serial numbers of the planted money.