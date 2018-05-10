Officer shoots and kills carjacking suspect

The Associated Press

By: The Associated Press

INDEPENDENCE (AP) - Police in Independence say an officer has shot and killed an armed carjacking suspect.

The Kansas City Star reports the shooting occurred Tuesday afternoon in Sugar Creek east of Kansas City.

Police looking for someone who stole a car earlier Tuesday began pursuing the vehicle.

Independence police spokesman Tom Gentry says when the car stopped, the driver shot at an officer, who wasn't hit. The officer shot back, killing the suspect.

The suspect's name has not been released.