Officer Sues for his Job

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A St. Louis police officer who lost his job for medical reasons after injuring his neck during military duty in Iraq files suit to return to the force. David Robertson was dismissed in August after the Police Board ruled the 43-year-old officer was unable to perform his duties. But he claims his cervical injury has healed to the point where he can return to work. The Police Board ruled Robertson's return to work could compromise his own safety. Robertson injured his back and neck in May of 2001 in an on-duty traffic accident, but was back at work within two months. In 2003, Robertson's Army Reserve unit was called up, and he went to Iraq as the operator of a heavy truck. He says the cervical pain returned due to driving over rough terrain.