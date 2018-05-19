Officer wounds teen after being shot in ballistic vest

WARSAW (AP) — Authorities say the police chief of a western Missouri town was wounded after a 16-year-old boy shot at him.



The Benton County Sheriff's office says the shot hit Warsaw police chief Jason Wenberg in his ballistics vest. Wenberg returned fire and wounded the teenager during a confrontation Friday.



Wenberg was treated and released at a hospital. The suspect was flown to a Columbia hospital with serious injuries.



The sheriff's office said the teenager led police on a chase in a stolen car Thursday night, during which the suspect fires shots a sheriff's vehicles. No one was injured.

When Wenberg went to talk to the suspect Friday, an altercation began and the shots were fired.